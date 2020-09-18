Saint of the Day for Friday, September 18th, 2020
St. Joseph of Cupertino
St. Joseph was born in 1603 at Cupertino, in the diocese of Nardo in the Kingdom of Naples. After spending his childhood and adolescence in simplicity and innocence, he finally joined the Franciscan ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Januarius
St. Januarius was born in Italy and was bishop of Benevento during the Emperor Diocletion persecution. Bishop Januarius went to visit two deacons and two laymen in prison. He was then also imprison ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
