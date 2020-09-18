 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, September 18th, 2020

Image of St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Joseph was born in 1603 at Cupertino, in the diocese of Nardo in the Kingdom of Naples. After spending his childhood and adolescence in simplicity and innocence, he finally joined the Franciscan ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Januarius

St. Januarius

St. Januarius was born in Italy and was bishop of Benevento during the Emperor Diocletion persecution. Bishop Januarius went to visit two deacons and two laymen in prison. He was then also imprison ... continue reading

September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

