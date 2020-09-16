 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 16th, 2020

Image of St. Cornelius

St. Cornelius

Cornelius whose feast day is September 16th. A Roman priest, Cornelius was elected Pope to succeed Fabian in an election delayed fourteen months by Decius' persecution of the Christians. The main ... continue reading

Image of St. Robert Bellarmine

St. Robert Bellarmine

Born at Montepulciano, Italy, October 4, 1542, St. Robert Bellarmine was the third of ten children. His mother, Cinzia Cervini, a niece of Pope Marcellus II, was dedicated to almsgiving, prayer, ... continue reading

