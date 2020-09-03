 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

Pope Saint Gregory the Great

Pope Saint Gregory I, also known as the Great, was the Pope of the Catholic Church between 590 and 604 AD. Gregory was born around 540 in Rome. The exact date of his birth is unknown. Although the ... continue reading

Pope Saint Gregory the Great St. Aigulf St. Andrew Dotti St. Angus MacNisse St. Anthony Ishida St. Auxanus St. Balin Bl. Bartholomew Gutierrez Bl. Brigida of Jesus St. Euphemia St. Frugentius Bl. Gabriel of St. Magdalen St. Hereswitha
St. Jerome de Torres St. John of Perugia & Peter of Sassoferrato St. Macanisius St. Mansuetus St. Martin de Hinojosa St. Maurilius St. Natalis St. Phoebe St. Regulus St. Remaclus St. Sandila St. Zeno & Chanton

St. Rosalia

St. Rosalia, daughter of Sinibald, Lord of Roses and Quisquina, was a descendant of the great Charlemagne. She was born at Palermo in Sicily. In her youth, her heart turned from earthly vanities to ... continue reading

