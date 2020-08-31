Saint of the Day for Monday, August 31st, 2020
St. Raymond Nonnatus
Raymond was born at Portella, Catalonia, Spain. He was delivered by caesarean operation when his mother died in childbirth. Hence his name non natus (not born). He joined the Mercedarians under St. ... continue reading
St. Giles, Abbot
St. Giles, Abbot (Patron of Physically Disabled) Feast day - September 1 St. Giles is said to have been a seventh century Athenian of noble birth. His piety and learning made him so conspicuous ... continue reading
Prayers
