Saint of the Day for Monday, August 31st, 2020

Image of St. Raymond Nonnatus

St. Raymond Nonnatus

Raymond was born at Portella, Catalonia, Spain. He was delivered by caesarean operation when his mother died in childbirth. Hence his name non natus (not born). He joined the Mercedarians under St. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Raymond Nonnatus St. Aidan St. Aidan of Lindisfarne St. Albertinus St. Amatus St. Aristides
St. Caesidius Bl. Diego Ventaja Milan St. Dominic del Val St. Paulinus of Trier Bl. Richard Bere St. Theodotus, Rufina, and Ammia

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Giles, Abbot

St. Giles, Abbot

St. Giles, Abbot (Patron of Physically Disabled) Feast day - September 1 St. Giles is said to have been a seventh century Athenian of noble birth. His piety and learning made him so conspicuous ... continue reading

