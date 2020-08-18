 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 18th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Helena

St. Helena

St. Helena was the mother of Emperor Constantine the Great and an Empress of the Roman Empire. Very little is known about Helena's early life, but it is believed she is from Drepanum (later known as ... continue reading

St. Helena St. Agapitus St. Alberto Hurtado Cruchaga St. Daig Maccairaill St. Evan St. Firminus of Metz St. Florus & Laurus
St. Hugh the Little Bl. James Guengoro St. John & Crispus St. Leo & Juliana Bl. Mary Guengoro Bl. Raynald of Ravenna Bl. Thomas Guengoro

Image of St. John Eudes

St. John Eudes

John Eudes was born at Ri, Normandy, France, on November 14, 1601, the son of a farmer. He went to the Jesuit college at Caen when he was 14, and despite his parents' wish that he marry, joined the ... continue reading

