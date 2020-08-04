Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 4th, 2020
St. John Vianney
Jean-Baptiste-Marie Vianney, known as John in English, was born May 8, 1786 in Dardilly, France and was baptized the same day. He was the fourth of six children born to Matthieu and Marie ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Addal
A disciple of Christ sent by St. Thomas to the court of King Abgar the Black, the second century Osroene ruler. Legendary accounts claim Abgar wrote to Christ asking Jesus to cure him of an ... continue reading
