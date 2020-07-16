Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 16th, 2020
St. Carmen
According to my resources, the name Carmen is a derivation of Carmel which is one of the titles given to Our Blessed Mother, namely, Our Lady of Mount Carmel. This is the patronal feast of the ... continue reading
Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne
Sixteen Carmelites caught up in the French Revolution and martyred. When the revolution started in 1789, a group of twenty-one discalced Carmelites lived in a monastery in Compiegne France, founded ... continue reading
