Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 16th, 2020

Image of St. Carmen

St. Carmen

According to my resources, the name Carmen is a derivation of Carmel which is one of the titles given to Our Blessed Mother, namely, Our Lady of Mount Carmel. This is the patronal feast of the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Carmen St. Athenogenes Bl. Bartholomew of Braga St. Domnio St. Fulrad St. Helier St. Marie St. Henry
St. Mary Magdalen Postel St. Reineldis St. Tenenan St. Valentine St. Vitalian St. Vitalian

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne

Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne

Sixteen Carmelites caught up in the French Revolution and martyred. When the revolution started in 1789, a group of twenty-one discalced Carmelites lived in a monastery in Compiegne France, founded ... continue reading

