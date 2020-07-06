Saint of the Day for Monday, July 6th, 2020

Born on October 16 1890 in Corinaldo, in the Ancona Province in Italy, her farmworker father moved his family to Ferrier di Conca, near Anzio. When he died of malaria, Maria's mother had to struggle ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

English martyr. He was born at Stocksteads, Hampshire, and was a convert. He was arrested the day he received his first Communion. A husbands man by trade, Ralph was allowed a leave from prison and ... continue reading