Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 28th, 2020
St. Irenaeus
The writings of St. Irenaeus entitle him to a high place among the fathers of the Church, for they not only laid the foundations of Christian theology but, by exposing and refuting the errors of the ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Peter
Peter, who was also known as Simon Peter of Cephas, is considered the first Pope. Despite his papacy, Peter had humble beginnings and became one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus. He was ordained by ... continue reading
