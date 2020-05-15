 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saint of the Day for Friday, May 15th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Dymphna

St. Dymphna

Dymphna was born in Ireland sometime in the seventh century to a pagan father and devout Christian mother. When she was fourteen, she consecrated herself to Christ and took a vow of chastity. Soon ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Dymphna St. Achillas St. Andrew St. Bertha St. Britwin St. Caesarea St. Caesarn St. Cassius of Clermont St. Dionysia
St. Gerebrand St. Hallvard St. Hilary of Galeata St. Isidore, the Farmer St. Jeanne de Lestonnac St. Nicholas the Mystic St. Peter St. Torquatus St. Waldalenus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Simon Stock

St. Simon Stock

Although little is known about Simon Stock's early life, legend has it that the name Stock, meaning "tree trunk," derives from the fact that, beginning at age twelve, he lived as a hermit ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Our Church is a pioneer in pandemic response

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.