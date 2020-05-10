Saint of the Day for Sunday, May 10th, 2020

The man who would become St. Damien of Molokai, was born in rural Belgium, on January 3, 1840. His name was Jozef De Veuster, and he was the youngest of seven children. Growing up on the farm, Jozef ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Ignatius was the son of a poor farmer in Laconi, Italy. He was born on December 17, 1701. When he was about seventeen, he became very ill. He promised to be a Franciscan if he would get better. But ... continue reading