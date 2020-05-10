 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, May 10th, 2020

Image of St. Damien of Molokai

St. Damien of Molokai

The man who would become St. Damien of Molokai, was born in rural Belgium, on January 3, 1840. His name was Jozef De Veuster, and he was the youngest of seven children. Growing up on the farm, Jozef ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Damien of Molokai St. Alphius St. Aurelian of Limoges St. Calepodius St. Catald St. Cataldus St. Comgall St. Comgall St. Dioscorides
St. Epimachus St. Gordian and Epimachus Bl. Ivan Merz St. John of Avila St. Peter Van St. Quaratus and Quintus St. Solange St. William of Pontoise

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Ignatius of Laconi

Ignatius was the son of a poor farmer in Laconi, Italy. He was born on December 17, 1701. When he was about seventeen, he became very ill. He promised to be a Franciscan if he would get better. But ... continue reading

