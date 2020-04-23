 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

St. George

It is uncertain when Saint George was born and historians continue to debate to this day. However, his death date is estimated to be April 23 303 A.D. The first piece of evidence of George's ... continue reading

St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen

Franciscan Capuchin martyr. He was born Mark Rey is Sigmaringen, Germany, in 1577. A practicing lawyer, he traveled across Europe as a tutor to aristocrats but then started defending the poor. In ... continue reading

