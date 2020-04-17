Saint of the Day for Friday, April 17th, 2020

Anicetus was a Syrian from Emesa. He became pope about 155 and actively opposed Marcionism and Gnosticism. His pontificate saw the appearance of the controversy between East and West over the date of ... continue reading

