 Skip to content

School or Church closed? - Here's FREE help!

Saint of the Day for Friday, April 17th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Anicetus

St. Anicetus

Anicetus was a Syrian from Emesa. He became pope about 155 and actively opposed Marcionism and Gnosticism. His pontificate saw the appearance of the controversy between East and West over the date of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Anicetus St. Donan St. Elias St. Fortunatus & Marcian St. Landericus St. Mappalicus
St. Peter and Hermogenes St. Robert of Chaise Dieu St. Stephen Harding St. Villicus Bl. Wando

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Apollonius the Apologist

St. Apollonius the Apologist

Martyr whose Apologia, or defense of the faith, is considered one of the most priceless documents of the early Church. Apollonius was a Roman senator who was denounced as a Christian by one of his ... continue reading

April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Making a Difference: Fight the Coronavirus, not each other!

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.