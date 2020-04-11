 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, April 11th, 2020

Image of St. Antipas

St. Antipas

Martyr and disciple of St. John the Apostle who called Antipas "my faithful witness." Tradition states that Antipas was the bishop of Pergamum, but this is not documented. He is believed to have been ... continue reading

St. Antipas St. Barsanuphius St. Domnio St. Gemma Galgani St. Godebertha
St. Machai St. Maedhog St. Philip of Gortyna St. Stanislaus of Krakow

Image of St. Julius

St. Julius

Julius whose feast day is April 12th. Julius was the son of a Roman named Rusticus. He was elected Pope to succeed Pope St. Mark on February 6, 337. Julius was soon involved in the Arian controversy ... continue reading

