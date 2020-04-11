Saint of the Day for Saturday, April 11th, 2020
St. Antipas
Martyr and disciple of St. John the Apostle who called Antipas "my faithful witness." Tradition states that Antipas was the bishop of Pergamum, but this is not documented. He is believed to have been ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Julius
Julius whose feast day is April 12th. Julius was the son of a Roman named Rusticus. He was elected Pope to succeed Pope St. Mark on February 6, 337. Julius was soon involved in the Arian controversy ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Anthony of Padua
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Good Friday
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus
-
Seventh Station: Jesus falls the second time
-
Fifth Station: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus to carry his cross
-
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
-
Fourth Station: Jesus meets his mother
-
Eighth Station: Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem
-
Third Station: Jesus falls the first time
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.