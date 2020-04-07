 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

Image of St. John Baptist de la Salle

St. John Baptist de la Salle

John Baptist de la Salle was born at Rheims, France on April 30th. He was the eldest of ten children in a noble family. He studied in Paris and was ordained in 1678. He was known for his work with ... continue reading

St. John Baptist de la Salle St. Aibert Bl. Alexander Rawlins St. Aphraates St. Brynach St. Calliopus St. Celsus St. Cyriaca & Companions Bl. Domingo Iturrate Zubero Bl. Edward Oldcorne St. Epiphanius
St. Finan St. Gibardus St. Goran St. Hegesippus St. Henry Walpole St. Herman Joseph St. Pelagius St. Peleusius St. Saturninus Bl. Ursulina of Parma

Image of St. Julie Billiart

St. Julie Billiart

St. Julie (Julia) Billiart was born in 1751 and died in 1816. As a child, playing "school" was Julie's favorite game. When she was sixteen, to help support her family, she began to teach ... continue reading

