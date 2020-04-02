 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Image of St. Francis of Paola

St. Francis of Paola

Francis was born at Paola, Italy and was educated at the Franciscan friary of San Marco there, and when fifteen became a hermit near Paola. In 1436, he and two companions began a community that is ... continue reading

Image of St. Richard of Wyche

St. Richard of Wyche

Richard of Wyche, also known as Richard of Chichester, was born at Wyche (Droitwich), Worcestershire, England. He was orphaned when he was quite young. He retrieved the fortunes of the mismanaged ... continue reading

