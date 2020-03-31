 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

Image of St. Benjamin

St. Benjamin

St. Benjamin, Martyr (Feast Day - March 31) The Christians in Persia had enjoyed twelve years of peace during the reign of Isdegerd, son of Sapor III, when in 420 it was disturbed by the indiscreet ... continue reading

St. Benjamin St. Achatius St. Balbina St. Daniel
St. Guy of Pomposa St. Machabeo St. Renovatus St. Theodulus

Image of St. Hugh of Grenoble

St. Hugh of Grenoble

Benedictine bishop of Grenoble, France, patron of St. Bruno. He was born in the Dauphine region and became a canon of the cathedral in Valence. In 1080, while attending a synod in Avignon, Hugh was ... continue reading

