Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

"Make your fold with the sheep; flee from the wolves: depart not from the Church," Cyril admonished catechumens surrounded by heresy. These were prophetic words for Cyril was to be hounded ... continue reading

Martyr and disciple of St. Landoald. He was begging for alms when set upon by thieves and slain near Maastricht, Netherlands. continue reading