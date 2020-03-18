 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Image of St. Cyril of Jerusalem

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

"Make your fold with the sheep; flee from the wolves: depart not from the Church," Cyril admonished catechumens surrounded by heresy. These were prophetic words for Cyril was to be hounded ... continue reading

Image of St. Adrian

St. Adrian

Martyr and disciple of St. Landoald. He was begging for alms when set upon by thieves and slain near Maastricht, Netherlands. continue reading

