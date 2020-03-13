 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, March 13th, 2020

Bl. Agnello of Pisa

The founder of the English Franciscan province, Blessed Agnello, was admitted into the Order by St. Francis himself on the occasion of his sojourn in Pisa. He was sent to the Friary in Paris, of ... continue reading

Bl. Agnello of Pisa St. Agnellus of Pisa St. Ansovinus St. Euphrasia of Constantinople St. Heldrad St. Kevoca St. Macedonius St. Mochoemoc
St. Nicephorus St. Ramirus and Companions St. Roderic St. Roderic and Salomon St. Sabinus St. Theusetas St. Urpasian

St. Matilda

Matilda was the daughter of Count Dietrich of Westphalia and Reinhild of Denmark. She was also known as Mechtildis and Maud. She was raised by her grandmother, the Abbess of Eufurt convent. Matilda ... continue reading

