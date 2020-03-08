 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Image of St. John of God

St. John of God

From the time he was eight to the day he died, John followed every impulse of his heart. The challenge for him was to rush to follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit gave him, not his own human ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. John of God St. Arian and Companions St. Beoadh St. Beoadh St. Duthac St. Julian of Toledo St. Jón Ögmundsson St. Philemon St. Philemon the actor
St. Pontius of Carthage St. Quintilis St. Rhian St. Senan St. Simon Berneux St. Stephen of Obazine St. Theophylact of Nicomedia St. Veremundus St. Vincent Kadlubek

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Frances of Rome

St. Frances of Rome

Frances was born in the city of Rome in 1384 to a wealthy, noble family. From her mother she inherited a quiet manner and a pious devotion to God. From her father, however, she inherited a strong ... continue reading

