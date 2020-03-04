 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 4th, 2020

Image of St. Casimir

St. Casimir

Casimir grew up in a world where his life was not his own. As a prince of Poland, the second son of King Casimir IV and Elizabeth of Austria, his life was scheduled to cement his father's authority ... continue reading

Image of St. John Joseph of the Cross

St. John Joseph of the Cross

St. John Joseph of the Cross was born about the middle of the seventeenth century in the beautiful island of Ischia, near Naples. From his childhood he was the model of virtue, and in his sixteenth ... continue reading

