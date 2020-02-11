 Skip to content

Valentine Gifts 15% OFF >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Paschal

St. Paschal

Paschal was the son of Bonosus, a Roman. He studied at the Lateran, was named head of St. Stephen's monastery, which housed pilgrims to Rome, and was elected Pope to succeed Pope Stephen IV (V) on ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Paschal St. Adolf of Osnabruck St. Ardanus St. Benedict of Aniane
St. Desiderius St. Jonas St. Lucius St. Severinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Buonfiglio Monaldo

St. Buonfiglio Monaldo

He was one of seven Florentines who had joined the Confraternity of the Blessed Virgin (the Laudesi) in a particularly lax period in the city's history and who were inspired by a vision on the feast ... continue reading

February 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Prominent pro-life Democrat quits party

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.