Saint of the Day for Monday, February 10th, 2020

Image of St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica, sister of St. Benedict, consecrated her life to God from her earliest youth. After her brother went to Monte Cassino, where he established his famous monastery, she took up her abode ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Scholastica Bl. Alexander of Lugo Bl. Alojzije Stepinac St. Andrew St. Aponius St. Austreberta St. Baldegundis St. Erluph
Bl. Louise Bessay de la Voute Bl. Louise Poirier Barre St. Paganus St. Paul and Ninety Companions Bl. Pierre Fremond St. Trumwin St. William of Maleval

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Paschal

St. Paschal

Paschal was the son of Bonosus, a Roman. He studied at the Lateran, was named head of St. Stephen's monastery, which housed pilgrims to Rome, and was elected Pope to succeed Pope Stephen IV (V) on ... continue reading

