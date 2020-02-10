Saint of the Day for Monday, February 10th, 2020

St. Scholastica, sister of St. Benedict, consecrated her life to God from her earliest youth. After her brother went to Monte Cassino, where he established his famous monastery, she took up her abode ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Paschal was the son of Bonosus, a Roman. He studied at the Lateran, was named head of St. Stephen's monastery, which housed pilgrims to Rome, and was elected Pope to succeed Pope Stephen IV (V) on ... continue reading