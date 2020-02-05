 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, February 5th, 2020

Image of St. Agatha

St. Agatha

St. Agatha, also known as Agatha of Sicily, is one of the most highly venerated virgin martyrs of the Catholic Church. It is believed that she was born around 231 in either Catania or Palermo, Sicily ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Paul Miki

St. Paul Miki

Paul was the son of a Japanese military leader. He was born at Tounucumada, Japan, was educated at the Jesuit college of Anziquiama, joined the Jesuits in 1580, and became known for his eloquent ... continue reading

