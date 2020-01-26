Saint of the Day for Sunday, January 26th, 2020

Born at Lystra, Lycaenia, Timothy was the son of a Greek father and Eunice, a converted Jewess. He joined St. Paul when Paul preached at Lystra replacing Barnabas, and became Paul's close friend and ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Angela Merici was an Italian religious educator and founder of the Ursulines whose deep prayer life and relationship with the Lord bore the fruit of mystical encounters with God. She was born on ... continue reading