Saint of the Day for Friday, January 17th, 2020

Image of St. Anthony the Abbot

St. Anthony the Abbot

Two Greek philosophers ventured out into the Egyptian desert to the mountain where Anthony lived. When they got there, Anthony asked them why they had come to talk to such a foolish man? He had ... continue reading

St. Anthony the Abbot St. Achillas St. Achillas Bl. Gonzalo de Amarante Bl. Gregory Khomyshyn
St. Julian Sabas the Elder St. Mildgytha St. Nennius St. Pior St. Sulpicius

Image of St. Volusian

St. Volusian

Bishop of Tours, France. A senator at Tours, he was initially married, supposedly to a most unpleasant wife. Named bishop of the city in 488, he was forced to leave the see in 496 by the Arian ... continue reading

