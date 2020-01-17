Saint of the Day for Friday, January 17th, 2020

Two Greek philosophers ventured out into the Egyptian desert to the mountain where Anthony lived. When they got there, Anthony asked them why they had come to talk to such a foolish man? He had ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Bishop of Tours, France. A senator at Tours, he was initially married, supposedly to a most unpleasant wife. Named bishop of the city in 488, he was forced to leave the see in 496 by the Arian ... continue reading