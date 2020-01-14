 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

Image of St. Felix of Nola

St. Felix of Nola

Felix was the son of Hermias, a Syrian who had been a Roman soldier. He was born on his father's estate at Nola near Naples, Italy. On the death of his father, Felix distributed his inheritance to ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Paul the Hermit

St. Paul the Hermit

Also known as Paul the First Hermit and Paul of Thebes, an Egyptian hermit and friend of St. Jerome. Born in Lower The baid, Egypt, he was left an orphan at about the age of fifteen and hid during ... continue reading

