Saint of the Day for Saturday, January 11th, 2020

Image of St. Theodosius the Cenobiarch

St. Theodosius the Cenobiarch

Abbot and founder. Born at Garissus, Cappadocia (modern Turkey), in 423, he undertook a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and after meeting with the famed St. Simeon Stylites, he entered a monastery. Later, ... continue reading

St. Theodosius the Cenobiarch St. Alexander St. Alexander St. Anastasius X St. Boadin St. Brandan St. Ethenea and Fidelmia St. Francisca Salesia Aviat St. Honorata St. Hyginius St. Hyginus, Pope St. Leucius of Brindisi
St. Palaemon St. Paldo, Tato, and Taso St. Paulinus of Aquileia St. Paulinus of Aquileia St. Paulinus of Aquileia St. Peter, Severus and Leucius St. Salvius St. Theodosius St. Theodosius of Antioch St. Vitalis of Gaza Bl. William Carter

Image of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys

St. Marguerite Bourgeoys

Marguerite had survived many threats in the twenty-six years she had been in wilderness of Canada. She had lived through Iroquois attacks, a fire that destroyed her small village, plagues on the ... continue reading

