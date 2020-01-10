 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, January 10th, 2020

Image of St. William of Bourges

St. William of Bourges

William Berruyer, of the illustrious family of the ancient counts of Nevers, was educated by Peter the hermit, archdeacon of Soissons, his uncle by the mother’s side. He learned from his infancy to ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. William of Bourges St. Agatho Bl. Anna of the Angels Monteagudo St. Dermot St. Gregory of Nyssa St. John Camillus the Good St. Marcian
St. Nicanor St. Peter Orseolo St. Peter Urseolus St. Petronius St. Saethryth St. Thomian

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Theodosius the Cenobiarch

St. Theodosius the Cenobiarch

Abbot and founder. Born at Garissus, Cappadocia (modern Turkey), in 423, he undertook a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, and after meeting with the famed St. Simeon Stylites, he entered a monastery. Later, ... continue reading

Grade 1 Catechism due this year in Catholic Online School

