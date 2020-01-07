Saint of the Day for Tuesday, January 7th, 2020

St. Raymond of Pennafort, Patron Saint of Canonists (Feast day - January 7) Born in Spain, St. Raymond was a relative of the King of Aragon. From childhood he had a tender love and devotion to the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

In the year 1285, there died in the Cistercian monastery at TerDoest, near Bruges, a Norwegian bishop named Thorfinn. He had never attracted particular attention and was soon forgotten. But over ... continue reading