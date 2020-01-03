Saint of the Day for Friday, January 3rd, 2020

St. Genevieve was a fair and courageous peasant girl who was born around 422 in Nanterre, France, to a man named Severus and a woman named Gerontia. When Genevieve was only seven-years-old, St. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton was the first native born American to be canonized by the Catholic Church. Born two years before the American Revolution, Elizabeth grew up in the upper class of New York ... continue reading