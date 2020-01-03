Saint of the Day for Friday, January 3rd, 2020
St. Genevieve
St. Genevieve was a fair and courageous peasant girl who was born around 422 in Nanterre, France, to a man named Severus and a woman named Gerontia. When Genevieve was only seven-years-old, St. ... continue reading
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton was the first native born American to be canonized by the Catholic Church. Born two years before the American Revolution, Elizabeth grew up in the upper class of New York ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
