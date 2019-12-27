Saint of the Day for Friday, December 27th, 2019
St. John the Apostle
St. John, Apostle and Evangelist St. John the Apostle, the son of Zebedee and Salome, was one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus. John was called to be an Apostle by our Lord in the first year of His ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Anthony the Hermit
Anthony was born about circa 468 at Valeria in Lower Pannonia. When he was eight years old, his father died and he was first entrusted to the care of St. Severinus. After the death of Severinus, an ... continue reading
