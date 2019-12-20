 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Friday, December 20th, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Dominic of Silos

St. Dominic of Silos

Benedictine abbot and defender of the faith. Born in Canas, Navarre, Spain, circa 1000, he entered the Benedictines at San Millan de Ia Cogolla. King Garcia III of Navarre challenged him when he ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Dominic of Silos St. Ammon St. Dominic of Brescia St. Julius St. Liberatus & Bajulus Bl. Peter de la Cadireta
St. Peter Thi St. Philogonius St. Ursicinus St. Ursicinus St. Zephyrinus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Peter Canisius

St. Peter Canisius

In 1565, the Vatican was looking for a secret agent. It was shortly after the Council of Trent and the pope wanted to get the decrees of the Council to all the European bishops. What would be a ... continue reading

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 20 - The Third Friday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.