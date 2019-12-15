 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 15th, 2019

Image of St. Mary Di Rosa

St. Mary Di Rosa

Saint Mary (Paula) Di Rosa December 15 The pounding on the barricaded door of the military hospital sent every heart thudding in terror. In the middle of the war in Brescia (Italy) in 1848, the ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Mary Di Rosa St. Adalbero St. Faustinus St. Florentius St. Maria Crocifissa Di Rosa Bl. Mary Frances Schervier
St. Maximinus St. Paul of Latros St. Urbitius St. Valerian of Abbenza St. Virginia Centurione Bracelli

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Ado of Vienne

St. Ado of Vienne

An archbishop and scholar, Ado was born in Sens and educated at the Benedictine abbey of Ferrieres. Abbot Lupus Servatus, an outstanding humanist of the time, trained Ado, and was impressed with the ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

