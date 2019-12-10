 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, December 10th, 2019

Image of Pope Saint Gregory III

Pope Saint Gregory III

He was just standing there, not doing anything special. As a Syrian priest he must have felt a little out of place among the Roman people mourning that day for the dead Pope. As a good preacher, he ... continue reading

Pope Saint Gregory III St. Carpophorus & Abundius St. Deusdedit St. Edmund Genings St. Eulalia of Merida St. Eustace White St. Florentius of Carracedo St. Gemellus St. Guitmarus St. Hildemar Bl. John Mason
St. Julia of Merida St. Lucerius Bl. Marcantonio Durando St. Mennas St. Mercurius St. Peter Duong Bl. Peter Tecelano St. Polydore Plasden Bl. Sebastian Montanol St. Thomas of Farfa Abbey Bl. Thomas Somers

Image of Pope Saint Damasus I

Pope Saint Damasus I

All lovers of Scripture have reason to celebrate this day. Damasus was the pope who commissioned Saint Jerome to translate the Scriptures into Latin, the Vulgate version of the Bible. Damasus was ... continue reading

