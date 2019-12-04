Saint of the Day for Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

Saint John Damascene has the double honor of being the last but one of the fathers of the Eastern Church, and the greatest of her poets. It is surprising, however, how little that is authentic is ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Sabas was born at Mutalaska, Cappadocia, near Caesarea. He was the son of an army officer there who when assigned to Alexandria, left him in the care of an uncle. Mistreated by his uncle's wife, ... continue reading