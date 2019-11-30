Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 30th, 2019
St. Andrew the Apostle
St. Andrew, also known as Andrew the Apostle, was a Christian Apostle and the older brother to St. Peter. According to the New Testament, Andrew was born in the village of Bethsaida on the Sea of ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Eligius
Eligius (also known as Eloi) was born around 590 near Limoges in France. He became an extremely skillful metalsmith and was appointed master of the mint under King Clotaire II of Paris. Eligius ... continue reading
St. Philomena
A Guide for Confession
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18th, 2019
St. Rufus
Mysteries of the Rosary
Prayers
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, Dec 18
Act of Contrition
Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent - Advent & Christmas News
Saint Feast Days in Dec
