Saint of the Day for Monday, November 2nd, 2020

Image of St. Victorinus of Pettau

St. Victorinus of Pettau

Bishop and martyr. Originally a Greek, he became bishop of Pettau, in Pannonia (later Styria, Austria). He was martyred during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian (r. 284-305). Victorinus was also ... continue reading

Image of St. Martin de Porres

St. Martin de Porres

St. Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru on December 9, 1579. Martin was the illegitimate son to a Spanish gentlemen and a freed slave from Panama, of African or possibly Native American descent. ... continue reading

