Saint of the Day for Monday, November 2nd, 2020
St. Victorinus of Pettau
Bishop and martyr. Originally a Greek, he became bishop of Pettau, in Pannonia (later Styria, Austria). He was martyred during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian (r. 284-305). Victorinus was also ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Martin de Porres
St. Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru on December 9, 1579. Martin was the illegitimate son to a Spanish gentlemen and a freed slave from Panama, of African or possibly Native American descent. ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
