Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 27th, 2020

Image of St. Frumentius

St. Frumentius

Called "Abuna" or "the fa­ther' of Ethiopia, sent to that land by St. Athanasius. Frumentius was born in Tyre, Lebanon. While on a voyage in the Red Sea with St. Aedesius, possibly his brother, only ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Jude Thaddaeus

St. Jude Thaddaeus

St. Jude, known as Thaddaeus, was a brother of St. James the Less, and a relative of Our Saviour. He was one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus and his attribute is a club. Images of St. Jude often include ... continue reading

