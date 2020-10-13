 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 13th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Edward the Confessor

St. Edward the Confessor

Edward the Confessor was the son of King Ethelred III and his Norman wife, Emma, daughter of Duke Richard I of Normandy. He was born at Islip, England, and sent to Normandy with his mother in the ... continue reading

Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & more

PDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

All FREE PDF's Newest FREE PDF's Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books/Pages Encyclicals Español Jesus Lent / Easter Novenas Prayers Rosary Saints Saints Fun Facts

More Saints of the Day

St. Edward the Confessor Bl. Alexandrina Maria da Costa St. Berthoald St. Carpus St. Chelidonia St. Colman of Stockerau St. Comgan St. Faustus
St. Fyncana St . Gerald of Aurillac St. Maurice of Carnoet St. Regimbald St. Romulus St. Theophilus of Antioch St. Venantius

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Callistus I

St. Callistus I

Imagine that your biography was written by an enemy of yours. And that its information was all anyone would have not only for the rest of your life but for centuries to come. You would never be able ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hanger BOGO 50% OFF
Celebrate Sunday Mass with Bishop Strickland - 10.11.20

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.