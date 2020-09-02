 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020

Image of St. Ingrid of Sweden

St. Ingrid of Sweden

Born in Skänninge, Sweden, in the 13th century, St. Ingrid lived under the spiritual direction of Peter of Dacia, a Dominican priest. She was the first Dominican nun in Sweden and in 1281 she founded ... continue reading

Image of Pope Saint Gregory the Great

Pope Saint Gregory the Great

Pope Saint Gregory I, also known as the Great, was the Pope of the Catholic Church between 590 and 604 AD. Gregory was born around 540 in Rome. The exact date of his birth is unknown. Although the ... continue reading

