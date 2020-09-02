Saint of the Day for Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020
St. Ingrid of Sweden
Born in Skänninge, Sweden, in the 13th century, St. Ingrid lived under the spiritual direction of Peter of Dacia, a Dominican priest. She was the first Dominican nun in Sweden and in 1281 she founded ... continue reading
Pope Saint Gregory the Great
Pope Saint Gregory I, also known as the Great, was the Pope of the Catholic Church between 590 and 604 AD. Gregory was born around 540 in Rome. The exact date of his birth is unknown. Although the ... continue reading
