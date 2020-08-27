 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, August 27th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Monica

St. Monica

Saint Monica, also known as Monica of Hippo, is St. Augustine of Hippo's mother. She was born in 331 A.D. in Tagaste, which is present-day Algeria. When she was very young, she was married off to ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Monica St. Anthusa the Younger St. Caesarius of Arles St. Decuman St. Ebbo St. Etherius St. Euthalia St. Gebhard of Constance St. Honoratus
St. John of Pavia St. Licerius St. Malrubius St. Margaret the Barefooted St. Narnus St. Phanurius St. Poemon St. Rufus and Carpophorus

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Augustine of Hippo

St. Augustine of Hippo

St. Augustine of Hippo is the patron of brewers because of his conversion from a former life of loose living, which included parties, entertainment, and worldly ambitions. His complete turnaround and ... continue reading

August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hanger BOGO 50% OFF

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here
Sign of the Times - Op Ed by Kevin Burke

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.