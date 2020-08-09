 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, August 9th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Edith Stein

St. Edith Stein

Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross (Edith Stein)Virgin and Martyr Edith Stein, born in 1891 in Breslau, Poland, was the youngest child of a large Jewish family. She was an outstanding student and ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr

St. Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr

By: Deacon Keith Fournier The year was 258 A.D. It was a difficult beginning for what would become the First Christian Millennium. Hostility against the early followers of Jesus Christ was growing. ... continue reading

August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
