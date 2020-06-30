 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 30th, 2020

First Martyrs of the See of Rome

The holy men and women are also called the “Protomartyrs of Rome.” They were accused of burning Rome by Nero , who burned Rome to cover his own crimes. Some martyrs were burned as living torches at ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Junipero Serra

Miguel Jose Serra was born on the island of Majorca on November 24, 1713, and took the name of Junipero when in 1730, he entered the Franciscan Order. Ordained in 1737, he taught philosophy and ... continue reading

