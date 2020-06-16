Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

St. John Francis Regis Confessor of the Society of Jesus June 16 True virtue, or Christian perfection, consists not in great or shining actions, but resides in the heart, and ... continue reading

