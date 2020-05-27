 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

Image of St. Augustine of Canterbury

St. Augustine of Canterbury

At the end of the sixth century anyone would have said that Augustine had found his niche in life. Looking at this respected prior of a monastery, almost anyone would have predicted he would spend ... continue reading

St. Augustine of Canterbury St. Acculus St. Bruno St. Frederick
St. Melangell St. Ranulphus St. Restituta of Sora

Image of Bl. Margaret Pole

Bl. Margaret Pole

Martyr of England. She was born Margaret Plantagenet, the niece of Edward IV and Rich­ard III. She married Sir Reginald Pole about 1491 and bore five sons, including Reginald Cardinal Pole. Margaret ... continue reading

