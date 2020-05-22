 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, May 22nd, 2020

St. Rita

Saint Rita was born Margherita Lotti in Roccaporena, Italy in 1381. The day after her baptism, Rita was surrounded by a swarm of white bees, which went in and out of her infant mouth without hurting ... continue reading

St. John Baptist de Rossi

St. John Baptist de de Rossi, also known as Giovanni Battista de' Rossi, was born on February 22, 1698 in Voltaggio, Italy. He was the fourth child of Charles de Rossi and Frances Anfossi, known to ... continue reading

