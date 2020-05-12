 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, May 12th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of Sts. Nereus & Achilleus

Sts. Nereus & Achilleus

So often we hear people or even ourselves excuse an action by saying "I was only following orders." But for Nereus and Achilleus this excuse could not stand in the face of the cross. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Sts. Nereus & Achilleus St. Diomma St. Dionysius St. Dominic de la Calzada St. Epiphanius of Salamis St. Etheihard St. Flavia Domitilla
Bl. Francis Patrizzi St. Leopold Mandic St. Modoaldus St. Nereus and Achilleus St. Pancras St. Philip of Agirone St. Richrudis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. John the Silent

St. John the Silent

Bishop of Colonia in Palestine and a hermit. Born in Nicopolis, Armenia, he established a monastery at the age of eighteen. Appointed a bishop at the age of twenty-eight, he spent nine years in his ... continue reading

May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Jesus Died to Save You From Your Sins. Whaat?

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.