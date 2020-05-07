Saint of the Day for Thursday, May 7th, 2020
St. Rose Venerini
Blessed Rose was born at Viterbo in 1656, the daughter of Godfrey Venerini, a physician. Upon the death of a young man who had been paying court to her, she entered a convent, but after a few months ... continue reading
St. Peter of Tarantaise
Cistercian archbishop. Peter was born near Vienne, in Dauphine, France, and joined the Cistercian Order at Bonneveaux at the age of twenty with his two brothers and father. Known for his piety, at ... continue reading
