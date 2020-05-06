 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

Image of St. Dominic Savio

St. Dominic Savio

Dominic Savio was born on April 2, 1842 in the village of Riva in northern Italy. His father was a blacksmith and his mother a seamstress. He had nine brothers and sisters. His family was poor but ... continue reading

Image of St. Rose Venerini

St. Rose Venerini

Blessed Rose was born at Viterbo in 1656, the daughter of Godfrey Venerini, a physician. Upon the death of a young man who had been paying court to her, she entered a convent, but after a few months ... continue reading

